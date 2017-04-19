Venezuela braces for ‘mother of all protests’

CARACAS: Venezuela braced for rival demonstrations Wednesday for and against President Nicolas Maduro, whose moves to tighten his grip on power have triggered deadly unrest and escalated the country’s political and economic crisis. Maduro’s opponents are vowing to stage the “mother of all protests” calling for his ouster, after two weeks of violent demonstrations that have left five people dead and dozens wounded. Sowing fears of more violence, Maduro is in turn urging his supporters, the military and civilian militias to defend the leftist “revolution” launched by his late predecessor Hugo Chavez in 1999. It is set to be the biggest day of protests since Maduro’s allies moved to strip the power of the opposition-majority legislature—the only lever of government they do not control—and banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles from politics.

AFP