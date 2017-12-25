Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities late Saturday began releasing some of those detained during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government, a rare goodwill gesture to the opposition at the end of a politically torrid year. Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was “a moment of reconciliation” as she announced the decision to release around 80 people. Among the first freed was Alfredo Ramos, mayor of the northwestern municipality of Iribarren, who was arrested late July and handed a 15 month sentence, and a dozen police officers from Chacao municipality, an opposition stronghold of Caracas.