Venezuela government, opposition to hold new round of talks

SANTO DOMINGO: Venezuelan government and opposition delegates meeting in the Dominican Republic will hold a new round of talks on Thursday on resolving the crisis facing the country, the Dominican president said. Venezuela is in the throes of a deepening crisis caused by falling oil prices, spiraling inflation and corruption that has ravaged the oil-rich country’s economy. President Nicolas Maduro has increasingly consolidated power, aided by disarray in the opposition. “Although we have very important advances, we are still left with pending issues,” President Danilo Medina said Saturday. The two sides will hold further talks in Santo Domingo on January 18, said Medina, one of those working to encourage the dialogue. After 10 hours of meetings aimed at finding solutions to the protracted political and economic crises, Jorge Rodriguez, the main Venezuelan government delegate, said there was consensus on the “majority of the points.”