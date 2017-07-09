VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER RELEASED

CARACAS: Venezuela’s most prominent political prisoner, Leopoldo Lopez, vowed Saturday to continue his fight for freedom after being released from jail and placed under house arrest. Lopez, leader of the Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) party and a symbol of resistance to the Maduro government, emerged hours after his release from prison looking fit and happy. “I maintain my firm opposition to this regime,” Lopez said in a statement read by a leader of his party. “I reiterate my commitment to fight until conquering Venezuela’s freedom.”