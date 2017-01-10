Venezuela opposition renews assault against president

CARACAS: Venezuelan opposition lawmakers on Monday renewed assaults against President Nicolas Maduro saying that he has effectively “abandoned his post” by failing to stem the “economic devastation” in the oil-rich country. The opposition blames Maduro for an “unprecedented economic crisis” that has prompted deadly riots and looting amid shortages of food and medicine. However, the Supreme Court, which has consistently sided with Maduro, was expected to overrule the motion. It has stated that “the National Assembly is not qualified to remove the president.”

AFP