Venezuela opposition targets judges over ‘coup’

CARACAS: Venezuelan opposition lawmakers launched efforts Wednesday to fire judges whom they accuse of mounting a judicial “coup” to keep socialist President Nicolas Maduro in power. But the deputies’ effort looked unlikely to prosper since the decision to remove the judges depends on other state institutions loyal to the government. The center-right opposition accused the judges of attempting a “coup d’etat” last week. The court had issued rulings transferring the assembly’s legislative powers to the court and revoking lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution. The judges later reversed the rulings after an international outcry. Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday debated a motion to call for the judges’ removal. “They have carried out an ongoing internal coup,” senior opposition deputy Henry Ramos Allup told the assembly. “We have to escape from it by civil protests, exercising our constitutional functions and not giving in to a failed, outlaw government.”

AFP