Venezuelan caught with 4.3 kilos of cocaine

Customs officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport seized 4.3 kilos of cocaine from a Venezuelan who came from Brazil.

Airport authorities said the woman, Genesis Lorena Pineda Salazar, 20, was intercepted with the help of the United States-Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Salazar arrived on board Emirates Air flight EK332 from Sao Paolo, Brazil via Dubai.

Customs and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives were alerted by the US-DEA that a Venezuelan will be smuggling illegal drugs.

The cocaine was found at the checked-in luggage of Salazar. It was hidden inside sachets of hair solution to mislead inspectors.

Salazar is the fourth foreigner arrested at the airport for smuggling illegal drugs in less than a month.