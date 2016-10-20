Venezuelan opposition leader moved to house arrest

CARACAS: Venezuelan opposition leader Manuel Rosales has been moved to house arrest after more than a year in prison on charges of corruption, the Supreme Court announced.

Rosales, who ran for president in 2006 but was defeated by the late Hugo Chavez, was arrested October 15, 2015 on his return from six years in exile.

He had fled to Peru in 2009 after being charged with misusing public funds as governor of the state of Zulia, allegations that he and his supporters have said were trumped up by the Chavez government.

The Supreme Court announced the decision to place him under house arrest on Wednesday in a brief statement.

“This less onerous measure will permit the continuation of the legal process through which his possible responsibility for the acts alleged will be verified,” it said.

Rosales’ wife, Eveling Trejo, wrote on her Twitter account that she looked forward to his being released unconditionally.

His son, Carlos Rosales, posted pictures on Instagram of him embracing his father.

Several other opposition leaders, including Leopoldo Lopez, Antonio Ledezma and Daniel Ceballos, remain in prison on charges of inciting anti-government violence.

The release of all political prisoners has been a longstanding opposition demand as a condition for engaging in a political dialogue with the government of President Nicolas Maduro. AFP

AFP/CC