Venezuela’s Maduro gains strength as opposition splits

CARACAS: Venezuela’s opposition appeared close to disintegration on Tuesday (Wedensday in Manila) after a key leader ditched the main coalition opposed to President Nicolas Maduro, bolstering the socialist leader ahead of elections due next year. Henrique Capriles, a former presidential candidate, announced he was pulling out of the beleaguered opposition coalition after four of its governors pledged allegiance to a Constituent Assembly fiercely loyal to Maduro. Capriles said he would not stay in the coalition as long as another prominent figure, Henry Ramos Allup, leader of the Democratic Action Party, remained.. Capriles’s Justice First party appeared likely to follow him out of the coalition after a party vote.

Advertisements

AFP