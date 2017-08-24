VERBENA, MON AMOUR

L’Occitane

For its 2017 Spring-Summer collection, L’Occitane dresses its two Verbena range – Classic Verbena and Citrus Verbena – in a new design that embraces the boxes and enlivens the labels. What remains the same is the crystal-clear scent that is the essential aroma for any perfumer skilled enough to master the difficult art of simplicity. L’Occitane Verbena is all about verbena. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s about plants patiently tended by the producer, the alchemy of distillation orchestrated by Philippe Soguel in Provencal Drôme. Experience the Frappe Body Cream and Eau de Toilette Verbena Citrus and be transported to Provençal, the land verbena loves.

L’Occitane is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.