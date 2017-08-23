Verdict for Samsung heir weighs on telecom giant

SEOUL: The heir to the Samsung empire faces the verdict in his corruption trial Friday, which threatens to leave the world’s biggest smart phone maker rudderless for more than a decade. Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and the son of Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-Hee, has been groomed all his life to take over the giant conglomerate founded by his grandfather in 1938. But now prosecutors have demanded a 12-year sentence for Samsung’s 49-year-old “crown prince” if he is convicted of charges including bribery and embezzlement in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down president Park Geun-Hye. Park, dismissed from office in March after public fury, is on trial separately accused of offering policy favors to tycoons including Lee who enriched her secret confidante Choi Soon-Sil, with Samsung handing over around $40 million.

AFP