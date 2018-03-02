Vermosa Aquathlon fires off March 11

The first-ever Vermosa Aquathlon will unfold at the Vermosa suburban community in Imus, Cavite, on March 11.

The event is open to participants 7-years-old to 50 and over.

The longest course is a 500-meter swim and 5-km run for standard distance and relay participants. The shortest course is a 100-meter swim followed by a 500-meter run (children aged 7 to 10).

The Vermosa Sports & Lifestyle Complex offers a brand new Olympic-size swimming pool and a modern track oval.

The Vermosa Aquathlon is the first of four events in the 2018 Aquathlon Series. To encourage participation in future multisport activities, the top 20 finishers of each group in the Vermosa standard distance will be awarded points as well as in the three other swim-run races,

The earned points can be used to vie for the top aquathlete plum in their age group by the end of 2018.

The event is supported by TIMEX, Oh So Healthy, Robinson’s Supermarket, Gardenia, ProHealth Sports and Spinal, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, hydration partner Gatorade, SPEEDO, TYR, Amanzi, Light ‘N Up Marketing, Wicked Active Gear, The Cheese Cart, and Aquasphere.