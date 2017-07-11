Verona signs forward Cassano

ROME: Newly promoted Serie A side Verona signed former Italian international forward Antonio Cassano, the club announced on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

The 35-year-old, who last played for Italy in 2014, was released by Sampdoria last January and hasn’t played professionally since.

Verona finished second in Serie B last term to win back promotion to the top flight after just one year in the second tier.

Cassano, who first came to prominence with Roma before spells with Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan, scored 10 goals in 39 international appearances.

