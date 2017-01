The days bring us

New political season

Am struggling to understand

I trust the dialectics, like simple

Aspects of cold and heat

Of love and struggles

Of summer and rains

Would give way to the raging

Storms of political configuration

A tapestry of ideas

Of war and peace, and

No one can still and silence

The people’s songs of freedom

We will see the skies red

Who can climb the sky walls

And repaint to stop its blazing red?