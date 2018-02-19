Vespa with a purpose

MotoItalia Philippines, the exclusive distributor of Vespa scooters in the country recently introduced its latest addition to its stable, the Vespa 946 RED. The Piaggio Group is joining forces with RED , a non-profit global organization that raises funds to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Establaished in 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver, RED has thus far donated $360 million to its cause. The money generated from its various charity projects has gone to Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. Also, 100 percent of its resources have been invested in Africa to fund initiatives aimed at combating HIV/AIDS. RED’s donations to the Global Fund has had an impact on over 70 million people and been used to provide preventive measures, treatments, counselling, HIV, tests and assistance services.

For each Vespa RED sold, $150 will be donated to the Global Fund and the fight against AIDS. This valuable and substantial donation will enable (RED) to guarantee over 500 days worth of life-saving medical treatments for HIV and help prevent mothers infected with the virus from passing it on to their unborn children.

Piaggio’s corporate social responsibility campaign “Vespa for Children” has already launched a healthcare program for young patients affected by rare diseases at the pediatric hospital of Hanoi in Vietnam.

Vespa is now joining forces with RED to try to create a world in which no child is born with HIV. The Vespa RED is the 2017 version of the Vespa 946, a highly exclusive model dedicated to aesthetic and technological perfection whose name commemorates the year in which the Vespa – the ultimate symbol of Italian elegance – was born: 1946.

This 125cc Italian machine is made by Piaggio & Co. SpA, which started out as an aircraft manufacturer. Since 1946, the Vespa (Italian and Latin for wasp) has been sold all over the world from their plant in Pontedera, Italy and was once the best-selling scooter in the planet.

Although inspired by the vintage Vespa, the Vespa 946 RED features modern technology such as traction control, double disc brake system, dual-channel ABS, and a 125cc four-stroke air-cooled fuel injected engine with three valves.

Only six units are available in the Philippine market. The standard retail price of the Vespa 946 RED is P777,000.

PHOTO BY EGGAY QUESADA