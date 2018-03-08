Veteran actor Bernardo Bernardo passes away

VETERAN theater and movie actor Bernardo Bernardo passed away on Thursday morning at age 73.

His death was first announced on his Facebook page by neice Susan Vecina Santos, who posted, “Our Tito Bernardo Bernardo passed away this morning. Thank you for all your prayers.”

Shortly after, Santos confirmed her uncle’s death in an interview with radio anchor Ahwel Paz on dzMM, with further information that his wake would be at the St. Peter’s Chapel in Quezon City.

On January 7, Bernardo also took to Facebook to appeal for prayers, revealing he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“…a gastroenterologist and an oncologist, shared their findings…my pancreas is swollen because of a tumor, possibly malignant, growing in the head of the pancreas,” the actor had written then.

A winner of two Gawad Urian acting awards, Bernardo was last seen in Star Cinema’s “The Significant Other,” and 2017’s Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture “Ang Larawan.” TESSA MAURICIO-ARRIOLA