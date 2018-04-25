Veteran actress forced to stop smoking

Did you know how a veteran actress (VA) successfully kicked her smoking habit recently?

“To be fair to VA, she didn’t smoke like chimney. She’d only light a stick after a usual meal. That would be three times a day, not including merienda or coffee breaks,” one of her few trusted friends in the biz shared.

But one time, VA dined with some friends at a restaurant, one of whom brought her little girl along. When dinner was over, and it was time for the tummy-filled VA to light a cigarette, the little girl suddenly hollered, “Oh my! The Virgin Mary is smoking!”

Apparently embarrassed—if not guilty—VA snuffed out the stick and since then said goodbye to smoking forever.