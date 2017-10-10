Veteran journalist Tony Calvento writes 30

MULTIMEDIA journalist Tony Calvento of “The Calvento Files” and “Hotline” fame died of multiple organ failure on Monday at the Asian Hospital. He was 63.

Advertisements

His son, Sonny Calvento, announced the sad news on Facebook.

“Papa, best known as Tony Calvento to friends and loved one has joined our Creator today, 9 October 2017. His remains lie in state at Chapel 3, The Heritage Park, Taguig. Funeral service will be held on 10 October to 13 October at 3 pm onwards. Cremation will be on 14 October 2017. All yours prayers, support and comfort are deeply appreciated,” the son, who is also an ABS-CBN writer, said in his post.

Calvento’s newspaper column spawned into a TV show he himself hosted in the Lopez-owned network from 1995 to 1998. He also hosted a radio show and became known in social media even among millennials.

In 1997, ABS-CBN’s movie arm, Star Cinema, produced the big screen version of the show – “Calvento Files: The Movie” – the screenplay of which he co-wrote with noted scriptwriter and storyteller Ricky Lee. It was co-directed by Laurenti Dyogi and actor Michael de Mesa. It starred Diether Ocampo and Claudine Barretto in one episode while John Estrada, Sharmaine Arnaiz and Cris Vilanueva starred in the other episode.

Not too long ago, the multimedia journalist threatened Vice Ganda and production staff with a lawsuit when the gay TV host-comedian made “an inappropriate joke” on the noontime show, “It’s Showtime.” The flamboyant TV host-actor issued a public apology, which Calvento accepted, but not without saying, “Kung hindi guilty bakit magpa-public apology? Simple lang!”

(If not guilty, why should there be a public apology. It’s that simple.)

Antonio Alberto Calvento in real life, he was a multi-awarded journalist, as well. One of his awards was the Golden Scroll for Journalism. ARLO CUSTODIO