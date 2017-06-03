Veteran, novice shooters compete in 1st AFAD Big Shot – President Duterte Shootfest

Around 700 shooters displayed their prowess in the Level 3 shooting competition of the 1st AFAD Big Shot – President Duterte Shootfest at the Subic Naval Mag Firing Range, SBMA, Zambales. The shootfest is a pre-event activity of the 25th Defense & Sporting Arms Show slated on July 13 to 17, at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. World shooting champion and AFAD president Jethro Dionisio (left) poses with young competitor Gabriel Bustos of Bulacan that celebrated his 10th birthday during the shooting tilt.