Veteran Russian governor resigns over mall fire

MOSCOW: Aman Tuleyev, the longtime governor of Russia’s Kemerovo region where a huge mall fire killed at least 64 people including 41 children last weekend, resigned on Sunday. Tuleyev, who had been at the helm of the key coal-mining region since 1997, said in a video address that he could no longer remain at his post with “such a heavy burden” and added that his resignation was “the only right choice.” President Vladimir Putin accepted his resignation, the Kremlin said. The fire ravaged a mall in the industrial city of Kemerovo in western Siberia last Sunday, a tragedy that plunged Russia into shock. Some parents lost all their children, and the youngest victim was a two-year-old toddler. Many people who lost relatives have said they died because of the inaction of firefighters and police lacking the necessary equipment and skills. Tuleyev himself came under heavy criticism for failing to visit the scene of the tragedy in the first few days or meet with angry relatives. Putin had initially refused to sack the 73-year-old governor despite rare protests in the city.

Boat carrying Rohingya stops on Thai island – official

BANGKOK: A boat carrying dozens of Rohingya refugees trying to reach Malaysia briefly stopped on a Thai island, an official said on Sunday, as fears grow about overcrowded camps for the stateless minority fleeing violence in Myanmar. The Rohingya boat arrived off Thailand’s western coast in Krabi province early Sunday due to bad weather. Rohingya migrants attempting the boat routes south have been a rare sighting since Thai authorities clamped down on regional trafficking networks in 2015, leaving thousands of migrants abandoned in open waters or jungle camps. Images showed the passengers being interviewed on shore and then getting back into the boat before departing. Krabi governor Kitibodee Pravitra confirmed that the people traveling on the boat were Rohingya but did not know where they had come from. “The initial report said they were docking near Koh Lanta this morning to avoid the storm,” he said, referring to an island popular with tourists. “They want to go to Malaysia.” The Rohingya on board would continue toward their destination, he said. He said there were about 56 women, men and children on board.

Indian mob kills man accused of raping young girl

NEW DELHI: Two people were arrested after an angry mob beat to death a man accused of raping an eight-year-old girl on the rural outskirts of New Delhi, police said on Sunday. The man identified as Jitendra was set upon by a crowd after being accused of assaulting the girl in Ghaziabad district, just 20 kilometers from India’s capital. Ghaziabad’s rural police superintendent Arvind Kumar Maurya said the 25-year-old Jitendra, who goes by one name, was dragged out from his house and beaten to death. He added that they have arrested two people over the lynching – a family member of the victim and the other is a neighbor. Police were also investigating the alleged sexual assault as part of their inquiries, he added. Vigilante justice is not uncommon in India, and those accused of rape have been attacked or paraded through the streets naked as punishment.

10 dead as building struck by car collapses in India

NEW DELHI: Ten people died after a car crashed into a dilapidated building in central India and brought down the near century-old structure, burying them beneath rubble, police said on Sunday. The freak accident in Indore on Saturday evening is the latest building disaster in a country infamous for poor construction and safety standards. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pillar holding up the near 100-year-old structure, said police deputy inspector general Harinarayanchari Mishra. The entire building collapsed because of the impact. Police also said that rescuers pulled out 12 people from the rubble, 10 of them were already dead. Images from the scene showed battered and bloodied corpses being pulled from twisted piles of brick and concrete. The rubble was being cleared with cranes and industrial equipment. Building disasters are common in Indian cities where millions are forced to live in cramped, run-down properties due to spiralling real estate prices and a lack of proper housing.

