Vic and Pauleen excited over baby’s birth in five weeks

PLUS: Ivan Dorschner as Francisco Dagohoy in ‘Super Ma’am’

Husband and wife Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna are overwhelmed with the love that they and their coming baby are getting from family and friends. They are given baby sho­wers almost every week. The last one was attended by “Eat Bulaga” dabarkads.

But among all the baby showers, Vic and Pauleen were most touched by the one organized by Vic’s family and children.

“Siyempre I’m touched because nagsalita ang mga anak ko and they promised to be good kuyas and ates to their youngest sister. I couldn’t help but be touched by the words I heard from my children,” said Vic.

On her part, Pauleen was not able to control her tears. The gesture alone of organizing a baby shower moved her enormously. When Vic’s children spoke, the expectant mom got emotional.

“I really cried because of happiness,” Pauleen admitted. “We were given that kind of importance and we see how excited they are for their coming baby sister. Sino ba’ng hindi matutuwa? Sino ba’ng hindi maiiyak with that kind of effort that they put for that baby shower?”

With all the gifts that they receive for their coming baby, Vic and Pauleen announced that they already completed everything they need for baby Jessica.

“The only thing that we bought was the crib. The rest of the baby needs were all given by friends and family. Nakakatuwa lang na hindi pa siya lumalabas pero kumpleto na ang gamit,” Pauleen enthused.

It’s five weeks before Pauleen gives birth and she and Vic cannot hide their excitement. They have seen the 4D picture of the baby inside Pauleen’s tummy.

“The more we got excited when we saw her on 4D. We have seen kung ano hitsura niya. I cried again when I saw her. I was overjoyed. I can’t believe that there she was, in the picture, our daughter so beautiful. I really can’t wait to hold her in my arms,” Pauleen said as she got emotional again.

On the other hand, thrilled will be an understatement to describe what Vic felt when he saw the 4D picture of his coming baby girl.

“From what I saw, she takes after Pauleen. Siya ang kamukha talaga. Mabuti naman because our baby is a girl. Can you imagine kung ako kamukha niya, tapos babae, lagyan mo ako ng buhok, parang hindi naman magandang tingnan,” Vic averred.

Pauleen is now on her 34th week so she is thinking to take a leave from Eat Bulaga to prepare for her delivery.

“The baby keeps on moving inside me,” she exclaimed. “But I didn’t complain. There is that kind of joy that I feel everytime she moves. Malikot siya, very active. Minsan mahirap but it’s a good sign, according to my doctor, that we have a healthy baby. She’s always active, always moving so it means she’s OK.”

From Pauleen’s last check-up, the baby is in the right position, head down. The doctor said that since Pauleen is still five weeks away from giving birth, the baby might still change her position. “Hopefully hindi na. We really pray that I deliver the baby normally and mukha namang it will happen,” said Pauleen.

***

Challenge with a capital C. That’s how Ivan Dorschner sees his new acting assignment for GMA. The Fil-Am heartthrob is tasked to portray the role of a Filipino warrior Francisco Dagohoy or Isko, in the primetime series “Super Ma’am.”

Ivan is not just any brave warrior, he is a Filipino who comes from the past which means the actor has to speak pure unadulterated Tagalog.

“There are lots of Tagalog words in the script that I don’t understand and I have to ask the staff on the set what they mean. They are words that I encountered for the first time so I also have to ask how to pronounce them right. Siyempre I have to be believable in my character and I also don’t want to look and sound funny. What’s good is I learn while I work. More Tagalog words are added in my vocabulary,” Ivan boasted to Showbuzz.

Another challenge for Ivan is doing action scenes. Although doing fight routines is not new to him because he has done it before in theater, his fight scenes as Isko Dagohoy are more demanding.

“Here I have this itak as my weapon,” he said pointing to the bolo hanging on his waist. It was doubly hard because two days before my taping for my first fight routine, I had an accident while playing Bulaga Olympics. I sprained my ankle. I requested the production to let me skip the training so that it would heal fast. The following day, there was still pain but I could already move it for the fight scene.”

One more thing that excites Ivan is the fact that he is working with Marian Rivera for the first time. He, of course, knows how big of a star is Marian, the primetime queen, no less. They met each other on the set and Ivan has nothing but good words for Marian.

“She’s very nice. She has a way of making you comfortable when you do a scene with her. She’s very professional, so admirable,” he said.

What Ivan misses are his co-stars in “Meant To Be.” They have become so close that until now, a few months after the show ended, they still go out and bond.

“Our next date is the premiere night of ‘This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,’ the movie of Barbie (Forteza) and Ken (Chan). Jak, Addy and I have agreed that we will attend the premiere to support Barbie and Ken. So expect us to walk on the red carpet during the premiere night,” Ivan declared.

***

Comedienne Giselle Sanchez made light the otherwise very serious atmosphere at an event in Okada Hotel called The International Convention On The Quality Control Circles attended by delegates from around the world. Giselle was her usual bubbly self as she hosted and performed at the entertainment portion of the convention.

The theme of the convention was the rapid change in the atmosphere of working and doing business. With that kind of theme, the participants were naturally serious in their talks and discussions especially with the fact that Quality Teams are against unprecedented challenges in work and business environment. But with her witty and funny type of hosting, the participants learned to loosen up.

Aside from Giselle, other performers at the event included DJ Natalia Moon, Gabriela Ortega, Caren Tevany, Sindaw Dance Group, Higantes Group and Buganda Dancers. This was in partnership with the Philippine Tourism Board headed by COO Cesar Montano.

***

SHORTS … Kapuso stars Kim Domingo and Sanya Lopez displayed their sexy form as they walked in the ramp at the press preview of “Bench Under The Stars,” the underwear fashion show of the popular clothing brand. The two actresses promised that they will reveal more in the actual show on November 18 at the MOA Arena. Aside from Sanya and Kim, Kapuso hunks Kiko Estrada, Bruno Gabriel, David Licauco and Addy Raj also made good impressions to the members of the press as they walked on the ramp at the press preview.