Vic Sotto announces daughter’s birth in cool, casual manner

Celebrity couple Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna need not wait for Christmas to be in a joyful mood as their much-awaited baby has finally arrived.

On Monday, the 63-year-old TV host calmly confirmed through his noontime show “Eat Bulaga” that Luna has given birth to their firstborn.

During their “Juan for All, All for Juan” segment, Sotto urged his co-shot Allan K to greet her wife Luna, who has taken a leave of absence from their show.

The clueless comedian greeted Luna and added a “Happy Birthday,” for they usually greet birthday celebrants on the show.

But Sotto corrected Allan K and told him that it’s still days away before the 28-year-old’s birthday.

Appearing confused, Allan K asked, “Bakit, ano bang meron si Pauleen?”

“Anak,” Sotto, also known in show business as “Bossing,” answered.

The new father then promised that he would be sharing photos of his daughter in the coming days.