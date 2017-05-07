Vic Sotto announces wife Pauleen’s pregnancy

TV host-comedian Vic Sotto announced on Saturday that his wife and “Eat Bulaga” co-host Pauleen Luna is pregnant.

“Gusto ko pong i-announce sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo na buntis ako, hindi po ako, ang aking asawa (I want to announce to the Philippines and the whole world that I’m pregnant, not me, my wife),” he said on the show the usual way he makes fun of everything.

He asked for prayers for his wife’s successful pregnancy.

Luna, on the other hand, announced on Instagram, “@pauleenlunasotto: Finally, a bun in the oven! Can’t be more proud and excited to be a mom! Thank you to my handsome for surprising me with this announcement! Thank you Lord for being so gracious!”

Sotto has children from previous relationships—Danica and Oyo Boy by Dina Bonnevie, and each by Angela Luz and Coney Reyes.

The couple were married last year with no less than Luna’s close friend Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in attendance.

ARLO CUSTODIO