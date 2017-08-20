Vic Sotto is definitely back in the MMFF

First story con for ‘Meant to Beh’ reveals movie’s cast

Early preparations are set for ace comedian Vic Sotto’s Metro Manila Film Festival comeback movie, “Meant To Beh.” Last week, the whole team met for the movie’s first story conference.

Vic promised he bears no hard feelings toward the selection committee who snubbed his entry in the controversial 2016 MMFF.

“I definitely agree with the rules for this year to accommodate everyone lalo na yung sinasabi nilang mainstream or indie. But that should not be the case because for me I consider my movie an indie because I am an independent producer. So, we should stop with the branding because it is all the same.”

In Meant to Beh, Vic reunites with his leading lady from more than two decades ago in “Okay Ka Fairy Ko!”—the beautiful Dawn Zulueta who was very happy and available to do this exciting project.

“Hindi ko rin akalain na mauulit pa eh kasi syempre magkaiba rin kami ngayon ng network, but when this was opened up to me I was really thrilled because it brought back a lot of fun memories, and it’s exciting to have an entry at the festival as well,” said the respected actress.

Speaking of networks, a mix of both Kapuso and Kapamilya talents—that is from GMA and ABS-CBN—round up the movie casting along with JC Santos, Baby Baste, Gabbie Garcia, Andrea Torres and Daniel Matsunaga.

Noticeably, Vic also bids animation and fantaserye goodbye for this year’s MMFF, “It’s a family drama. There will be a lot of conflicts among the characters but what is important is that at the end of the day, we are all Meant To Beh.”

Vic promises to have the film in post-production come October just in time for when her daughter-to-be with wife Pauleen Luna will be born.

“After 26 years parang nare-recycle ang excitement ko of having a baby,” he chuckled.

Speaking of Pauleen, In the Know saw her coming to the story con to fetch her husband. On her sixth month and first pregnancy, she sure is blooming!

“I was so lucky that this is not a hard pregnancy. Wala akong cravings. Naglihi lang siguro ako kay Baby Baste na sana ganyan ka-cute ang anak ko,” she shared.

A workaholic like her husband, Pauleen is not sure when she will take a leave from their noon time show “Eat Bulaga,” but of course, the baby’s health is her number one priority.

“Ready na nga lahat—yung crib at yung room sa nursery. As of now, my priority though is the health of my child and my looks are the least of my concern at the moment.”

***

In The Know also caught up with Daniel Matsunaga after the story conference. The charmer that he is, he was all smiles and open to answer the issues swirling around him, so we wasted no time to get an update about his love life.

“I’m not seeing anyone right now but I’m open to fall in love again,” was the man’s reply.

As for his ex-girlfriend Erich Gonzales, he wishes her well as he clarified that the viral photo of him and her admirer—yes, the billboard guy—was a hoax.

“I do not even remember that picture. I was in Brazil when the fans tagged me. Fan photo siguro iyon from years ago. Ang bata pa ng itsura ko doon.”

Daniel also clarified that after his successful gig in Paris with Arci Muñoz, he hopes that people will accept that they are just friends.

“Close kami ni Arci, TV5 days pa lang. Friends talaga kami and we talk.”

Daniel feels bad over about the flak Arci is getting over her ever changing looks from surgery.

“We shouldn’t judge. That’s her choice. Only God can judge.”

***

GUESS WHO? Long before his primetime series and leading man status, it was said that this hunk was No. 1 on the request list of matrons and gay benefactors. Although his talent fee is sky high, word is, he used to accept the maximum talent fee of P50,000 in bed! Yikes!

***

Until next week! Ta-Ta!