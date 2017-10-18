Vice Ganda sings for beauty

Vice Ganda is launching his latest venture—Vice Cosmetics—with a grand concert on October 21 at Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Dubbed “Ganda for All” the comedian will use music and skits to “show the world that beauty knows no boundaries.”

“Beauty knows no age, class and size. Anyone can be beautiful!” he says.

Vice will also introduce the two faces that will represent Vice Cosmetics in Maymay Entrata and Kisses Delavin.

“It will be a night of ponies, unicorns and so much beauty, love and music with lots of surprised thrown in between,” he promised.

Ticktes to the show come with specific purchases from the new makeup line at major department stores.