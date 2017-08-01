OZAMIZ City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez has asked the assistance of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) in investigating the July 30 raid carried out by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) that led to the death of her father, Mayor Reynaldo Pajarinog Sr., and 14 others.

In a letter dated July 31, 2017 addressed to Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, Parojinog-Echavez insisted that the police raid at the residence of her parents, as well as the operation on her house was illegal.

The vice mayor also insisted that authorities even planted evidence to frame her for crimes she did not commit.

“I write to formally request your organization for assistance in investigating the events that transpired yesterday (July 20, 2017), particularly the illegal raids conducted by the PNP in Ozamiz City, which tragically led to the death of my parents,” said Parojinog-Echavez in her letter.

Aside from Mayor Parojinog, also killed in an alleged shootout with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) were his wife, Susan, Misamis Occidental Board member Octavio Parojinog and 12 other individuals who were in the premises at the time of the raid based on six search warrants.

“On behalf of my family, we humbly implore your assistance in this very difficult time in order to let justice be given its day,” added the vice mayor who was also arrested by police.

Jimenez in a separate interview said the VACC would wait first for the result of the investigation by authorities before responding to the appeal of Parojinog-Echavez.

He said, however, that they were preparing a request for the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an independent investigation on the incident to determine if there were violations committed in the operation.

“The VACC doesn’t care whether you are a criminal or not what is important is that your rights are not violated,” he added.