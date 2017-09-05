Vice mayor charged for drug, gun possession

The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed criminal complaints against Puerto Princesa Vice Mayor Luis Marcaida 3rd before the Puerto Princesa City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday night.

Three criminal charges were filed against Marcaida for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, RA 10591 (illegal possession of firearms) and RA 9516 (illegal possession of explosives).

The PNP arrested Marcaida on Monday morning in a raid on his house where 30 sachets of alleged shabu, five unlicensed guns, four grenades and P280, 000 cash were found.

Marcaida was on the drug list of the PNP and was considered a “high value target.”

On the August 2016 drug list of President Rodrigo Duterte, however, the vice mayor’s name was nowhere to be found.