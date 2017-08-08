Vice Mayor Duterte belittles Customs’ broker’s testimony as ‘hearsay’

DAVAO CITY – The son of President Rodrigo Duterte and this city’s vice mayor Paolo Duterte said he would not entertain the recent allegation that he was being name-dropped by officials at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) involved in anomalies.

“Why would we entertain or believe a hearsay?” Vice Mayor Duterte said in a statement to the media on Tuesday morning.

The younger Duterte pointed out that Customs’ broker Mark Taguba admitted that his testimony before the House of Representatives on Monday was based on rumors.

Taguba was one of the resource persons in the continuing investigation being undertaken by the House of Representatives’ committee on dangerous drugs.

On Monday, Taguba named BOC personnel who, he claimed, were receiving money from him in exchange for faster transactions inside the bureau.

He said most of those he worked with inside the BOC had name-dropped Duterte’s son.

“One does not dignify lies with a response,” Vice Mayor Duterte said.

This is not the first time the name of vice mayor was dragged into controversy at the BOC.

Vice Mayor Duterte also challenged those who implicated him to file appropriate charges in court. ALEXANDER D. LOPEZ