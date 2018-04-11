Vice mayor, husband face raps over guns

BACOLOD CITY: The acting provincial prosecutor of Negros Occidental found reasonable grounds to charge Moises Padilla town Vice Mayor Ella Garcia-Yulo and her husband Felix Mathias Segundo Yulo for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The couple was arrested last December in a police checkpoint in Moises Padilla town.

Recovered from them were three 45 caliber pistols and ammunition, including two grenades and a big sachet of shabu.

Based on a resolution dated April 2 that The Manila Times obtained, Acting Provincial Prosecutor Rodrigo Diaz said his decision was based on sworn statements and other pieces of evidence presented to him by personnel from Moises Padilla Police Station, which was then under Police Senior Insp. Allan Reloj.

Diaz also pointed out that the accused were informed of the charges against them and were told to submit controverting evidence.

On the charges of illegal possession of firearms, he recommended bail of P200,000 each, while the charges of illegal possession of explosives were deemed non-bailable.

The town vice mayor and her husband also surrendered and posted bail of P12,000 each before the La Carlota City Police Station last week after an arrest warrant was issued against them for the charges of direct assault upon a person in authority.

Yulo earlier said the arrest was politically motivated and was meant to harass her as she had an ongoing rift with her uncle, Mayor Magdaleno Pena.