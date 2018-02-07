Vice mayor replaces defiant CDO mayor

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Vice Mayor Reiner Uy is the new city mayor of this trading hub of about 600,000 people in Northern Mindanao.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) served the dismissal order against incumbent City Mayor Oscar Moreno at 3:48 on Monday afternoon.

DILG officials led by area regional director Abdullah Matalam served the dismissal order of the Office of the Ombudsman in relation to a graft case filed against Moreno when he was serving as Misamis Oriental governor.

Moreno’s lawyer Dale Mordeno received the dismissal order because Moreno was not around when the order was served.

The latest dismissal order against Moreno was one among dozens of dismissal orders the Ombudsman issued to Moreno in the past.

Moreno, however, always obtained a temporary restraining order from the Cagayan de Oro City Court of Appeals (CA) every time the Ombudsman ordered his dismissal.

Moreno’s camp last week filed a “status quo ante” petition with the CA in a bid to negate the latest dismissal order.