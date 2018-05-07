Vicki and Hayden Kho on raising social media famous Scarlet Snow

Scarlet Snow Belo is indeed taking over the social media by storm. With a whooping 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million likes on her Facebook page, the three-year old is no doubt among the most celebrated kids in the Internet.

Despite her unprecedented fame, however, her doctor-to-the stars parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho make sure she still lives a normal life just like any other child.

“We hardly go out in Manila—I think it’s very hard. People sometimes don’t realize she’s only a baby. I’ve been with stars all my life and I’ve seen how fans take picture of them to the face and they do that to Scarlet so it’s kind of traumatic to her because she doesn’t know what’s going on,” Belo told members of the press during Scarlet’s first endorsement event with Red Ribbon.

“But what we do, she goes to friends’ houses and that’s where she plays. We go to abroad a lot. In Japan, hardly anybody knew who she is so she was able to run around and be a normal child. We also bring her to a school that’s mostly foreigners so they don’t know who Scarlet is so they treat her like anybody,” she added.

It will be remembered that the couple introduced Scarlet to the public on May 2016 by posting pictures of her in their respective Instagram pages. And since then Scarlet has been capturing the hearts of the netizens whenever they post photos and videos of her.

“You know you have to understand this was unchartered territories for us. When Scarlet was born, everyone keeps telling us, ‘You need to announce her to the public.’ We didn’t really know how to make people know [about it]. It’s not that we don’t want people to know. We said, ‘We’re just doctors, why do we have to announce, we’re not in showbiz or politics.’ So we’re just quiet,” Belo recalled.

“So finally there was a CNN interview and then I talked about Scarlet. Hayden has already reserved her Instagram and Facebook usernames before she was even born because he was scared of identity thefts.”

“When you’re a parent you treat your child as the cutest little one, so one day we just post a picture of her for the heck of it and then we got so surprised when many people also found her cute. And then the reason we still go on is because when we try to stop, there were times people will say like ‘Please, she’s our dose of good vibes, she makes us happy. When we’re sad I just watch her videos.’ I do that as well when I miss her. So anything positive, anything that can give good vibes to the Filipinos, for us, that’s wonderful,” Belo enthused.

Despite her immense popularity, the couple maintained that their 3-year-old daughter is far from grasping her celebrity status.

“Of course she doesn’t know the terminologies but surprisingly, Scarlet sort of understands because I showed her before—‘Scarlet this is Instagram’. We don’t ‘baby’ her because our belief in her is high, we think that she could do anything. So I explained her that it’s Instagram and we say ‘when I post a video of you, people like it, people watch it and there are so many people who care for you and love you, so you appreciate it because it’s a blessing,” Kho pointed out.

“But when it comes to the level of exposure, like knowing how many followers she have—I don’t think she understands. She could only count up to 100 maybe but not yet 2 million. The only thing she wonders is why everybody knows who she is. She says, ‘How come everybody knows my name?’ she has zero idea of how popular she is or what’s happening,” he added.

Finally, the couple shared that while parents cannot escape the fact that gadgets and the Internet is now a need for many, it is as important to limit its usage and always guide children on their exposure to it.

“We limit her use of iPad for an hour a day. That is really our way to reward her. They have studies that show—and we also have noticed—that when she watches too much from the iPad or the phone, she becomes a little irritable and impatient. So we decided to keep it low. Thirty minutes in lunch and 30 minutes in dinner and then more books. She really loves books but I am telling you, it is harder for a parent to say no to your child especially when they are scared of asking you to let them use gadgets because they know you will say no,” Belo said.

Meanwhile, Kho seconded, “Also, what I realized about social media is that it will not go away, it’s here to stay. So the question here for most parents is, what kind of message will you put on to your social media? Scarlet, eventually at 11 or 12, she’ll start asking. For us, we decided we’re going to post about faith, family, friendship, all positive stuff—compassion, love, tenderness and all of that.”

“There’s a lot of negativities out there already in the news so in the posts of Scarlet in her social media, you won’t see any negative. No sarcasm nor odd joke. It’s all positive,” he finally noted.