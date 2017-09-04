Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho wed in Paris

After weeks of lavish wedding updates on social media, celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho finally exchanged “I do’s” over the weekend in the ultra-expensive City of Love.

On Friday night, the couple, who were civilly married in Manila some weeks before leaving for their grand Parisian wedding, held a welcome dinner for celebrity guests aboard a 70-meter cruise ship that sailed along the River Seine.

“We formally welcome all our loved ones as we cruise along the River Seine to celebrate our once-in-a-lifetime kind of love,” Belo said on her Instagram account.

On the morning of the wedding, the 61-year-old dermatologist who singlehandedly built the Belo Medical Beauty empire, posted her one and only Instagram photo for the entire day: her breath-taking blush pink Michael Cinco bridal gown made entirely of French lace and embroidered with Swarovski crystals, complete with a three-meter long train.

With the church and reception venue kept secret from the public until Saturday, Instagram feeds in the Philippines were flooded with posts taken by the couple’s guests from the American Church in Paris for the ceremony, and the opulent Palais Garnier, also known as the Paris Opera, for the elaborate dinner party.

The American Church in Paris is said to be the first American church established outside the United States. Belo and Kho, both renewed Christians, were wed by a pastor, with a complete bridal entourage, led by their daughter Scarlet Snow Belo as flower girl.

But before the party went into full swing, Belo and Kho danced on the Grand Staircase to “Take Me as I Am” from the Broadway musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” choreographed, according to Belo’s daughter Cristalle Belo-Pitt, by Lala Movement. The guests included Piolo Pascual, Derek Ramsay, Alden Richards, Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera and Lovi Poe.

At 37, Kho is younger than Belo by 24 years. Belo was previously married to businessman Atom Henares, with whom she has two children, Cristalle and Quark.