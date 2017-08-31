Vicki and Hayden’s wedding —a showbiz event?

If showbiz seems a bit lackluster this week, it’s because many big stars have flown to Paris to attend the much talked about wedding of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho on Sunday.

Based on their Instagram accounts, OPM royalty Ogie and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, along with their son Nate—the bride and groom’s ring bearer—have been exploring Paris ahead of everyone else. The singer-songwriter celebrated his 50th birthday at the City of Love, not just with his wife and son, but also with his first wife Michelle Van Eimeren and their daughters Sarah and Leila. They took a souvenir shot all together in front of the Eiffel Tower and had a day out at Disneyland Paris.

Divine Diva Zsazsa Padilla was also an early bird, posting photos with daughter Zia Quizon and the latter’s boyfriend Robin Nievera (Martin Nievera’s son) with Arc de Triomphe, Notre-Dame de Paris and The Louvre as picture perfect backdrops.

The latest IG posts from Paris are those of showbiz-political family Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres and daughter Juliana, broadcaster Korina Sanchez, actress Rhian Ramos, talent manager Lolit Solis, and Michael Cinco.

A spattering of Manila’s high society has also flown to Paris for the wedding, among them Tim Yap, Mario Katigbak, and Margie Moran Floirendo.

As expected the guest list to what is being dubbed as the wedding of the year is very “showbiz” and very “seen and be seen” what with Belo’s status as “doctor to the stars.”

However, The Manila Times heard from a source close to the famed dermatologist’s circle that there could have been less famous albeit more important people in Belo’s life who should have been invited.

“The guests are mostly patients of Belo Med if you think about it,” the source pointed out.

“So what if they are?” The Manila Times asked.

“Well, let’s just say there are still those who were surprised that Vicki went ahead with the wedding after all. These are the people who aren’t as excited about the union as those who are there, if you know what I mean. Bottom line is, it was Hayden who took charge of the guest list and not Vicki.”