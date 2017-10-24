Victims of acts of violence entitled to leave privileges

Dear PAO,

I am a single mother working as a customer service representative in our company. I recently filed a case against my then live-in partner for violation of Republic Act 9262. My complaint against him is pending before the Office of the City Prosecutor. I told the prosecutor that I have difficulty attending our scheduled hearings since they are usually in conflict with my current work schedule. I was told that I can use my leave privileges under RA 9262. I hope you can tell me about this leave privilege and how to avail of its. I will appreciate any information about this. More power!

Nala

Dear Nala,

Based on the provisions of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, victims of violent acts are granted leave privileges with regard to their employment to allow them to attend and process their complaints. Section 42 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 9262 states:

“At any time during the application of any protection order, investigation, prosecution and/or trial of the criminal case, a victim of VAWC [Violence Against Women and Children] who is employed shall be entitled to a paid leave of up to ten (10) days in addition to other paid leaves under the Labor Code and Civil Service Rules and Regulations and other existing laws and company policies, extendible when the necessity arises as specified in the protection order. XXX” (Emphasis supplied)

In order to avail of such leave privileges, the victim should obtain, free of charge, a certification that a case is filed under RA 9262, from the barangay (village) chairman, prosecutor or clerk of court, as the case may be, and present this to her employer who is mandated by law to provide the leave privileges. (Ibid.) The law also provides that the use of the 10- day leave shall be at the option of the victim employee, which leave covers the days that she has to attend to medical and legal concerns, and the leaves that are not availed of are non-cumulative and cannot be converted into cash. (Id.)

Employers are mandated by law to immediately process and grant such leave applications. The law states that any employer or agency head who denies the application for leave, and who shall prejudice the victim or any person for assisting her shall be held liable for discrimination and violation of RA 9262. (Ibid.)

Considering and observing the aforementioned provisions of RA 9262, you may readily avail of these leave privileges granted to you by law, so that you may effectively attend to matters connected to the prosecution of your criminal complaint.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

