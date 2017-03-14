Victoria edges Blustar in D-League

Victoria Sports-MLQU ended its campaign on a high note after beating Blustar Deter-gent, 85-76, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Tuesday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

Robert Herndon posted a double-double performance with 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Victoria Sports, which closed out its campaign with two wins in nine games for ninth spot.

Michael Anoyanon also had a double-double performance with 14 markers and 10 boards while Ryusei Koga and Jayson Grimaldo, added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Victoria Sports.

Herndon took charge for Victoria Sports in the second period, giving his team a 27-21 lead.

John Ragasa and Koga hit baseline jumpers to push their lead to 12, 33-21 before Blustar’s Long Seng Mak racked up five points to cut the deficit to six, 31-37, with 2:26 left in the second quarter.

Victoria did not allow the Dragons gain some momentum as it stretched its lead to 17, 65-48, early in the fourth canto.

“It’s a good game and a good exit for us,” said Victoria head coach Jinino Manansala in a postgame interview.

Manansala missed the service of big man Aris Dionisio, whose grandmother died the other the day.

Dionisio is the league’s front-runner in rebounds with 11.13 average boards per game.

Stepping up in lieu of Dionisio were Herndon and Nikko Lao.

Tristan Perez contributed 19 points and nine boards while Jason Melano and Mak had 10 points each for Blustar, which ended its campaign without a win in nine outings.