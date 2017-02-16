Victoria Sports nails first D-League win

Victoria Sports-Manuel L. Quezon University routed Jose Rizal University, 76-66, to claim its first victory in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Robert Herndon led Victoria Sports with 22 points, eight came in the final quarter, Aris Dioniso had a double-double performance of 20 markers and 13 boards while Christopher Bitoon contributed 12 points to help their team snapped a three-game losing streak.

Bitoon unloaded six straight points to stretch their lead to 12 points, 52-40, with 3:50 to play in the third period.

Bernabe Teodoro tried to stage a rally for the Heavy Bombers as he anchored a 9-1 exchange to cut the lead to four, 53-49.

JRU’s John Paolo Pontejos opened the final quarter with a rare four-point play then assisted Abdouladif Poutouochi to tie the game at 58-all, with 7:27 left.

But Dioniso anchored a key 6-0 run for Victoria to regain the lead, 68-62, with three minutes remaining in the game. Herndon sealed the win with eight points to nab the franchise’s first win in the tournament.

“We are very happy today. I see that my guys are improving every game and that is more important,” said Victoria coach Jino Manansala.

Jerard Bautista tallied for 20 points and eight rebounds while Teodoro and Pontejos added 16 and 10 points, respectively, for JRU.

In the second game, Cignal-San Beda downed Blustar Detergent, 109-79, to improve its record to 4-1.

Hawkeyes guard Robert Bolick had 15 points and four boards, while Byron Villasis and David Potts chipped in 15 markers and 13, respectively for the team of head coach Boyet Fernandez.

Filipino cagers Tristan Perez paced Blustar with a game-high 29 points and former pro Jason Melano chipped in 15 markers and five rebounds.