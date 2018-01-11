Victorias Milling bullish despite lower net income

LISTED sugar manufacturer Victorias Milling Co. (VMC) is optimistic about its business prospects despite recording lower net income for the three months to November 2017.

In a filing on Wednesday, VMC said net income for the fiscal first quarter ending November 30 dropped by 61.3 percent to P46.1 million from the P119.08 million a year earlier due to lower sugar prices and higher costs.

However, revenues grew 38.3 percent to P1.84 billion from P1.33 billion in the previous year due to the significant increase in volume of refined sugar sold at 704,000 LKG (50-kilogram bags]), triple the volume sold in the same quarter in 2016.

“Management’s course of action is to continue implementing cost control measures in this challenging condition but remains optimistic about the future prospects of the business due to stable demand and possible recovery of prices in succeeding quarters,” VMC said.

“Management continued its strategy to purchase canes to provide liquidity to planter customers and to focus Group efforts in converting and selling refined sugar,” it added.

“The sale of refined sugar generated higher revenue…despite the 18 percent decline in average refined sugar prices from the same quarter last year,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the volume of raw sugar and molasses sold increased to 430,000 LKG and 17,500 metric tons (MT), respectively, while demand for alcohol declined and revenue dropped by 64 percent or P92 million. However, comparative total revenue from other segments were relatively stable.

Incorporated in 1919, VMC is engaged in integrated raw and refined sugar manufacturing as well as in other businesses such as ethanol and potable alcohol production, infrastructure, transportation, telecommunication, mining, water, power generation, recreation, and financial or credit consultancy.