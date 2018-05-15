Victory in village polls no guarantee for drug suspects — Albayalde

A VICTORY in the barangay (village) elections is no guarantee that suspected drug traders will be exempted from the anti-drug campaign of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Tuesday.

“Just because they won, it doesn’t mean that they will be excused, especially if they are really involved [in drug-related activities],” Albayalde said in Filipino during a press conference.

The PNP is referring to incoming village officials who are part of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) list.

Albayalde said that after the suspects have been proclaimed in their new posts, the PNP would conduct case or intelligence build-up to gather evidence before they are subjected to the PNP campaign, known as “Tokhang.”

“We can apply search warrant against them and the important thing is the validation…they can surrender but if they don’t want to, we can conduct case build up against them,” he said.

If “Tokhang” isn’t enough, the suspects may be made part of active police operations, Albayalde said.

The PNP, along with the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), helped PDEA in validating its drug list that was released on May 4.

“The PDEA can’t do it alone since they have few people. They also relied on us on intel gathering and information,” Albayalde said.

The drugs list contains 207 former and incumbent village officials nationwide who were said to have links to drug-related activities in their areas of jurisdiction.

As of May 4, 4,251 individuals have been killed in anti-drug police operations since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office on July 1, 2016. ROY NARRA