Victory Liner campaign for North travel gets award

BUS company Victory Liner amassed 12 awards in the recently concluded Adobo Design Awards Asia (ADDA) 2018, besting over 200 other entries from across Asia.

The bus liner bagged 12 awards, including the Gold Award for the Best Short Film of 2018, during the ADDA 2018 awarding ceremony held recently at the at the BGC Arts Center, Taguig City.

The short film entitled “The Last tattooed women of Tanudan” produced by Victory Liner and Extra Mile Productions for the bus company’s Know Your North campaign got the Lucille Tenazas design award for 2018, the Best in Show for Purpose, and the Gold Award for short film.

The film also bagged a silver award for cinematography and direction, while Victory Liner got bronze awards for its short film entitled “Silaki Giant Clams” and “ Aetas of Subic” in the short film category for best in cinematography, sound design, editing and direction.

Originally launched in 2007, the Adobo Design Awards Asia aims to champion the best designs and recognize the talents behind the work. With its partnership with D&AD – the most prestigious awards-giving body in design – in 2016 and 2017, it has established itself as one of the key awards shows not only in the Philippines but also in the whole Asia.

This year's awards differs from past years because Adobo Magazine partnered with D&AD, the most prestigious awards-giving body in the field of design in Asia.

For this year, 70 were chosen out of nearly 300 submitted entries. The entries from different design and advertising agencies fought for the privilege of getting top spots for nineteen professional categories.

Know your North is the advertising campaign by Victory Liner to help encourage local and foreign tourists to visit interesting places in Northern Luzon.

Twelve short films were produced, each running for one to five minutes.

Indie film and Natgeo director Gabby Malvar made the film with Filipino explorer and mountaineer Kiko Rustia as perennial host. Malvar’s team scoured the mountains of Cordillera and the plains of Cagayan and Zambales to feature interesting slices of Northern Luzon life.