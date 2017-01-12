Video shows German hostage alive

The Islamic terrorist group Abu Sayyaf has released a video showing that an elderly German sailor abducted at sea late last year is alive, according to a security group that monitors jihadist activity.

The Abu Sayyaf, a notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang based in southern Philippines, released the video of Jurgen Kantner on Wednesday along with photos that had a date stamp of December 26 last year, SITE Intelligence Group reported.

The military on November 7 last year reported finding Kantner’s yacht, Rockall, adrift off Mindanao.

The body of a woman with a bullet wound, later identified by the hostage as his partner, Sabine Merz, was found on board the vessel.

In Berlin, German authorities declined to comment on the video.

“As a matter of policy, the government does not comment on cases of kidnapping and hostage-taking of German citizens abroad,” a source from the German foreign ministry said.

The Abu Sayyaf Group, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria or ISIS, later claimed the abduction and the killing.

The group is made of up several small armed bands based in the mainly Muslim southern islands of Basilan and Jolo in Sulu province, where they are also holding a Dutchman and foreign crew of several other vessels.

It is blamed for the Philippines’ deadliest bombing attacks as well as dozens of kidnappings-for-ransom.

The Abu Sayyaf murdered two Canadian hostages last year after ransom demands were not met.

AFP