Vietnam arrests activist as MP resigns over mass fish deaths

HANOI: Vietnam arrested another activist on Monday for organising protests over mass fish deaths caused by pollution from a steel plant, the same day a lawmaker resigned over the environmental scandal. Taiwanese steel firm Formosa was blamed for pollution last year which killed tons of fish, including rare species, and decimated livelihoods in coastal fishing communities in central Vietnam. The firm, which was in the process of building the plant, was fined $500 million over the disaster. But anger still seeths in coastal communities and regular protests have continued since the fish kill in April last year. Vietnam – an authoritarian one-party communist state – has cracked down on the protests and arrested leaders.

AFP