Vietnam braces for more downpours as flood toll hits 72

HANOI: Vietnam braced Monday for fresh storms as the official death toll from last week’s floods and landslides rose to 72. Downpours lashed much of northern and central Vietnam last week, causing floods and landslides that killed dozens, wiped out thousands of homes and left at least 30. The desperate search for the missing continued on Monday, with officials trying to clear roads as Tropical Depression Khanun barreled towards northern Vietnam. Forecasters said Khanun has weakened from a typhoon after passing south of Hong Kong. But it threatens to bring heavy rain and more misery to areas already hard hit by floods and landslides, including Hoa Binh province where 23 died last week. The province declared a state of emergency on Monday over warnings that more landslides could occur as Khanun approached.

