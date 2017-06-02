Vietnam cops bust gang using mobile labs to make ecstasy

HANOI: Vietnamese cops have smashed a multi-million-dollar drug ring that pumped out ecstasy pills from mobile labs, police and state media said on Friday, in what could be the country’s largest ever narcotics bust. Fifteen people were arrested including the alleged ringleader Van Kinh Duong, who used live video or social media to monitor his labs as they moved house-to-house to evade authorities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Photographs showed bins full of white powder, cooking flasks and scales, along with suitcases stuffed with ecstasy pill packets. Police confiscated more than 500,000 ecstasy pills, 120 kilograms of unidentified powder—together worth an estimated $8.8 million—and $450,000 in cash at the bust in Ho Chi Minh City.