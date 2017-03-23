Vietnam drug smugglers sentenced to death over heroin haul

HANOI: Vietnam has sentenced nine drug traffickers to death for smuggling nearly half a ton of heroin into the country from Laos, a local government report said Wednesday. Nine others were jailed for life over the massive drug bust and “all illegal profits were seized,” according to the official newspaper of the Hoa Binh provincial government. The traffickers smuggled the drugs from neighboring Laos for resale in China and pocketed $670,000 between 2012 and 2016, according to reports. Communist Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws. Anyone found guilty of possessing more than 600 grams of heroin, or more than 20 kilograms of opium, can face the death penalty.

AFP