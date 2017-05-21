Vietnam and Myanmar leaders at Diamond Hotel

Diamond Hotel Philippines served as the official residence of the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and wife Tran Nguyet Thu and the State Counsellor of Myanmar Daw Aung San Suu Kyi together with the other country leaders and delegates during the ASEAN Summit 2017. Led by the hotel general manager Vanessa Suatengco, the hotel has successfully hosted their stay and respective national meetings.