Sunday, May 21, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Vietnam and Myanmar leaders at Diamond Hotel

    Vietnam and Myanmar leaders at Diamond Hotel

    0
    By on Expats & Diplomats

    Diamond Hotel Philippines served as the official residence of the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and wife Tran Nguyet Thu and the State Counsellor of Myanmar Daw Aung San Suu Kyi together with the other country leaders and delegates during the ASEAN Summit 2017. Led by the hotel general manager Vanessa Suatengco, the hotel has successfully hosted their stay and respective national meetings.

    Share.

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.