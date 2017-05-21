Vietnam and Myanmar leaders at Diamond Hotel

Diamond Hotel Philippines served as the official residence of the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and wife Tran Nguyet Thu and the State Counsellor of Myanmar Daw Aung San Suu Kyi together with the other country leaders and delegates during the ASEAN Summit 2017. Led by the hotel general manager Vanessa Suatengco, the hotel has successfully hosted their stay and respective national meetings.
(Front row, from left) Diamond Hotel Philippines (DHP) Food and Beverage Director Louie Ramos, DHP Sales and Marketing Director Sunshine Robles, DHP Chief Financial Officer Winada Effendi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and wife Tran Nguyet Thu, DHP General Manager Vanessa Ledesma Suatengco, DHP Rooms Division Manager George Reynoso, and DHP Security Manager Philbert Togle joined by other hotel managers (back row)
(Front row, from left) DHP Assistant Chief Engineer Mario Manalastas, Ramos, Robles, Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Ledesma Suatengco, Reynoso, Director of Sales Ria Gatus-Galvez, and Philbert Togle together with hotel managers
Please follow our commenting guidelines.