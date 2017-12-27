Vietnam oil exec ‘kidnapped’ from Germany to face trial

HANOI: A former Vietnamese official allegedly kidnapped from Germany will go on trial in Hanoi in January on corruption charges, officials said Wednesday, a high-profile case that could see the ex-oil executive put to death. Trinh Xuan Thanh will face trial on January 8, alongside the former head of PetroVietnam and ex-politburo member Dinh La Thang, a court clerk told Agence France-Presse. As head of PetroVietnam, Thang allegedly carved out a deal with Thanh—then chairman of the construction subsidiary of PetroVietnam—to build a thermal power plant. The deal allegedly caused losses of $5.2 million for the state. Twenty others also face charges in the case. Vietnamese officials said he returned home voluntarily to face the charges. But German authorities said he was kidnapped on their soil, where he had sought asylum. Thanh’s brazen Cold War-style kidnapping from a Berlin park by Vietnamese security agents in July stunned many inside and outside the one-party state, sparking a diplomatic dust-up that Germany called a “scandalous violation” of its sovereignty.

AFP