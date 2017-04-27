Vietnam ready to support PH in rice policy

THE government of Vietnam will provide the quality and quantity of rice needed in case the Philippines decides to import rice, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said on Tuesday.

“In the meantime, the Philippines is working toward self-sufficiency. We did not discuss details yet but Vietnam is very supportive and ready to provide what we need.”

Vietnam is the largest exporter of rice to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez on Monday, April 24 urged Vietnamese Vice Minister for Trade and Industry Tran Quoc Khanh to further strengthen bilateral trade between the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as balance the import and export trade between them.

Khanh said he is positive that the Philippines can be the perfect trade partner of Vietnam in manufacturing leather goods and footwear, as well as organic farming.

The visit of the Vietnamese official is a run-up to the Philippine chairmanship and hosting of Asean Summit this month.