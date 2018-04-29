Vietnam vows to provide rice to PH

VIETNAM, the country’s largest rice supplier, has renewed its commitment to sell quality rice to the Philippines as the latter seeks to replenish its buffer stock, Malacañang has said.

The commitment was made during President Rodrigo Duterte’s bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the sidelines of the 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Singapore on Friday, according to Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr.

“Nanindigan lang po ang Vietnam na susuplayan nila tayo ng bigas kapag tayo ay nangangailangan at susuplayan nila tayo sa mababang halaga at sa mabuting kalidad ng bigas (Vietnam maintained that it will supply us with rice if we need it and it will supply us with rice at a low price but good quality),” Roque said during a news briefing in Singapore Friday evening.

“At ang Presidente naman ay sumangayon na ang quality naman talaga ng Vietnamese rice ay napakaganda (And the President agreed that Vietnamese rice is indeed of good quality),” he added.

Duterte’s meeting with Nguyen came after reports that a bidding conducted by the National Food Authority (NFA) for the government-to-government importation of 250,000 metric tons of rice had failed.

The NFA, in a statement, said it has set a reopening of offers from Vietnam and Thailand on May 4 after the two initially offered “very high prices.”

“This was decided by NFA Administrator Jason Aquino, in consultation with the agency’s special bids and awards committee (SBAC), after the participating countries offered very high prices, way above the reference price set by NFA, during the opening of offers for the government-to-government rice importation on April 27,” it said.

The government has authorized at least 250,000 metric tons in fresh imports of the staple this year after the state grains agency announced thinning buffer stocks due to multiple typhoons toward the end of 2017.

Roque said Duterte also talked with Nguyen about the arrest of fishermen for illegal fishing in both Philippine and Vietnamese waters.

“Our President stressed that it’s not that big of an issue since the fishermen were released at the end anyway,” he said.

“The Prime Minister expressed gratitude especially when they found out that President Duterte led the send-off for the arrested Vietnamese fishermen,” he added.

Roque said the two leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation on security.

He said Duterte also assured Nguyen that he would not stop until he catches the Abu Sayyaf Group that kidnapped six Vietnamese sailors off Sibago Island in Basilan in November 2016.

It can be recalled that the Abu Sayyaf group had released two of the six hostages last year.

The Philippine troops were able to rescue three hostages in November 2017. However, the troops discovered that the fourth remaining hostage was already dead.

“His promise: he will not stop until he totally finishes Abu Sayyaf off,” Roque said.