Vietnamese firm seeks $50M more from MPTC

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM: Listed infrastructure conglomerate CII said it was seeking an additional investment of $50 million from Philippine builder Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation to fund road projects in Vietnam.

MPTC, the tollway arm of Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, owns 45 percent of CII Bridges and Roads Investment Company, which is the construction unit of CII.

According to CII Investment Manager Nguyen Van Binh, “1.9-trillion Vietnamese dong is the investment of MPTC in CII Bridges and Roads. CII Bridges and Roads is the holding company that will do all the build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects in Vietnam (under CII).”

“MPTC will have to invest $50 million more for the Hanoi Highway Expansion Project and Binh Triue 2 Bridge Project,” Nguyen told a media briefing.

For the Hanoi Highway project, Nguyen said CII has already completed the main road and only needs to finish small details.

“We expect to start the toll collection in the beginning of 2019,” he said, noting that CII holds a 19-year concession period for the project.

The project involves upgrade works to expand the main road from 24 meters to 34 meters and from 41 meters to 48 meters, and construction of two new parallel roads on two sides with a 12-meter width each.

The Binh Triue 2 Bridge project, meanwhile, aims to expand the adjacent Ung Van Khiem Road and the War Memorial intersection.

According to Nguyen, the implementation cost is $100 million for the Hanoi Highway project and $200 million for the Binh Triue project.

“That is the plan but we will still be discussing this with MPTC,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen explained that under the Vietnamese BOT law, there is a guaranteed fixed return of equity investment for the concessionaire.

Referring to the Hanoi Highway project, he said: “This is 40 percent of equity investment, for each dollar you put into this, you earn 40 percent per annum. The concession period can be flexible. It could be shortened, it could be lengthened, it depends on the traffic volume,” he said.

“For this project we are now working with the government to finalize the model for the concession period. It is now over 19 years. But this is flexible — it can be shortened or lengthened. Our forecast is just 19 years, and then we have to report to the government on a yearly basis,” Nguyen explained.

He added that CII Bridges and Roads currently has seven projects under construction and operation.

MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Franco said that MPTC’s projects in Vietnam will be implemented.

“They (CII) are executing their business planning, they are pursuing their investments. We have projects that you will see come under way,” Franco said.