Vietnamese Food Festival at Fisher Mall

There is something about Vietnamese food that soothes the soul and delights the palate. Anyone who has been to Vietnam has probably been smitten by the country’s culinary charm.

From the well-loved noodle soup pho to curbside gem bahn mi better known as the Viet’s take on baguette sandwich to traditional unpretentious coffee, Vietnamese food easily allures even the most sophisticated tastebud.

With the global community’s positive reception of Vietnamese cuisine, the country’s trade office has been proactive in rolling out initiatives to further introduce Vietnamese grocery items internationally.

Looking to bring Vietnamese food products closer to Filipinos, Vietnam Embassy in the Philippines’ trade office is holding a food festival that highlights Vietnamese products available in local grocery stores.

“This food festival is a first in the Philippines. Here, we highlight Vietnamese products that are sold at Fisher Supermarket,” Vu Viet Nga, Commercial Counselor to the Vietnamese Embassy told The Manila Times at the sidelines of the festival’s launch on December 9.

The festival is in partnership with Fisher Mall’s Fisher Supermarket in Quezon City. According to Nga, 60 grocery items are made available at the festival including frozen fish, instant noodles and confectionary.

“We are hoping that we can bring and introduce the Vietnamese taste with this event and also the quality of the products to Filipinos,” said Nga.

She said the Vietnamese cuisine’s flavors are almost the same as that of Filipino food. Like local dishes in the Philippines, Vietnamese cuisine uses fish sauce, chilis, soy sauce. Flavors range from sweet, spicy and savory—tastes that are all too familiar to the Filipino palate.

“A lot of people who have tasted Vietnamese food really want to look for a place to buy Vietnamese food. With this festival it is a good thing that they know where to get Vietnamese food in Manila,” she said.

Nga added that products from Vietnam have long been available in local supermarkets in the Philippines. But this festival aims to highlight these items.

“Our trade office of the Embassy of Vietnam plan to make and conduct more of these festivals to introduce not only food products but other products from Vietnam as well in the next year 2017,” the Vietnamese Embassy official said.

Laura Giongco